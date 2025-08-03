This 450-year-old tree brought to India by Arab traders, can fit 40 people inside, It’s in...

The baobab's unusual name, Hatiyan Jhar, comes from the Hindi word "Haathi Vriksh", which alludes to its thick, crooked trunk that twists and arcs like an elephant in motion.

Inside the Hyderabad Golf Club lies hidden one of the city's most extraordinary botanical and historical landmarks - the centuries-old Hatiyan Jhar baobab tree, which is believed to have originated from Madagascar and was brought to India by Arab traders. Famous for its massive trunk that resembles the body of an elephant, this iconic tree has become a cultural and ecological heritage in the City of Nizams.

The trunk has a huge hollow space with a circumference of 25 metres, enough to accommodate 40 people simultaneously.

According to a report by Local18, the tree stands out even from a distance, its twisted shape drawing the eyes and attracting curious onlookers. Many tourists describe it as both eerie and majestic. Nestled among ancient trees and near long-forgotten palaces, the area around Hathiyan Jhar has become a popular spot for both tourists and local families.

Protected monument status

The Hathiyan Jhar baobab tree is now in a protected enclosure inside the Hyderabad Golf Club, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), local guide S Kumar told Local18. After environmental activists and residents raised concerns about possible damage and erosion, the ASI installed an iron fence around the tree. Given these concerns, the ASI officially declared the baobab a protected monument of national importance.

How to visit

The nearest metro station is the Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station, located about 3 km away. From there, autos and rickshaws are readily available to take visitors directly to the site.

Folklore claims that the tree was planted by an African traveller centuries ago, but this is yet to be authenticated. There is no concrete historical evidence of its arrival in Hyderabad, leaving its true origins shrouded in mystery.

