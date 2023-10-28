Headlines

Viral

THIS 26-year-old woman, mother of 22, aims for 100 children, details here

26-year-old Russian woman, Christina Ozturk, is a mother of 22 children through surrogacy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Becoming a mother is an incredibly profound experience for every woman, but this journey is undeniably challenging. Pregnancy can bring about various physical and emotional difficulties. Following childbirth, a mother's responsibilities grow even further, which has led many women today to opt for having only one child. However, it's astonishing to learn that a 26-year-old Russian woman, Christina Ozturk, has defied this norm and is the mother of not just one or two, but a staggering 22 children.

Christina Ozturk, a 26-year-old woman from Russia, resides in Georgia, and she aspires to expand her family to three digits, aiming for a total of 100 children. You might be wondering how it's possible for a 26-year-old to have 22 children. The explanation lies in the fact that Christina's eldest daughter, 8-year-old Victoria, was conceived naturally. However, all her subsequent 21 children were born through surrogacy, with 20 of them arriving in the year 2020. Christina loves each one of her children deeply.

In 2021, the family welcomed their youngest daughter, Olivia. Christina has expressed her desire to have a total of 105 children with the support of her millionaire husband. Notably, her husband, 58-year-old Galip Ozturk, is 32 years her senior and owns a hotel. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to an 8-year jail term on charges of purchasing and possessing illegal drugs. Despite his incarceration, they continue to expand their family through surrogacy, facilitated by their financial resources.

Christina and Galip first crossed paths while she was vacationing in Batumi, Georgia. In February of the same year, Christina published a book sharing her experiences as a mother of this large brood. Since her husband's arrest, she has shouldered the responsibility of caring for their children by herself. She candidly shared her sense of loneliness in an Instagram video, acknowledging the absence of her husband. In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, she disclosed that between March 2020 and July 2021, they had spent approximately 1.4 crore rupees on surrogacy. At one point, they had 16 midwives working together in their home, with a total salary exceeding 68 lakh rupees. Christina's substantial wealth enables her to provide for the well-being of their extensive family.

This remarkable story of Christina Ozturk defies convention and highlights the extraordinary journeys that individuals can undertake in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations.

