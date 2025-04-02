Built to grant wishes to childless women, the temple has expanded over the centuries, now fulfilling a wide range of devotees' wishes. With a net worth of Rs 125 crore, it's counted among India's richest temples.

This temple is one of India's most revered sites, attracting 75,000 to 90,000 daily visitors and 18 to 22 million annually. Originally a small structure, it was renovated into a grand building thanks to a generous donation. Built to grant wishes to childless women, the temple has expanded over the centuries, now fulfilling a wide range of devotees' wishes. With a net worth of Rs 125 crore, it's counted among India's richest temples. It is none other than the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Siddhivinayak temple has been famous for welcoming tourists since the early 1900s. Located in Mumbai, it is a revered Hindu site dedicated to Lord Ganesha, attracting thousands of devotees daily, especially on Tuesdays. Renowned for its spiritual significance, architectural beauty, and intricate carvings, the temple is a key pilgrimage site for Ganesha followers worldwide.

The Siddhivinayak Temple's iconic Lord Ganesha idol boasts a unique right-sided trunk crafted from a single black stone. The temple's architecture seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements, featuring a stunning gold-plated central dome, intricately carved wooden doors, and exquisite decorations.





Founded by Deubai Patil and Laxman Vithu in 1801, the temple was originally built to fulfill the wishes of childless women. Today, it receives substantial donations, ranging from Rs 10 to 15 crores annually, from devotees worldwide. A few interesting facts about the Siddhivinayak Temple complex include the playground was created by filling a 19th-century lake on the eastern and southern sides of the temple. Also, the Hanuman temple was built in 1952 after a Hanuman idol was discovered during nearby road repairs and brought to the complex by the head priest.

The Siddhivinayak Temple is a culturally and spiritually significant landmark, symbolising faith for millions of devotees. As one of India's most important Ganesha temples, it's believed to fulfill wishes related to health, prosperity, and success, and reflects Mumbai's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.