This 1933 wedding card from Delhi goes viral; here's what written on it

The 89-year-old wedding card was shared by a social media user.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

This 1933 wedding card from Delhi goes viral; here's what written on it
Viral news: The 1933 invitation has been shared thousands of times.

Wedding cards have been a reality in Indian culture since time immemorial. However, the wedding cards of the modern era are pretty different from those before India's Independence. Today, people opt for fancy cards that are expensive to make. But before Independence, the impoverished Indians used to opt for monotone invitation if they could even afford one. Otherwise they would opt for handwritten letters and even oral invitations. A viral post comprising an 89 year old wedding invitation card from Delhi puts things in perspective. 

The wedding card was shared by a social media user @SonyaBattla2. The invitation written in Urdu was sent to the relatives of her paternal grandparents by her great grandfather. The marriage took place in 1933. 

The card has a brown tinge. This could also be because the card is very old.

The social media user wrote in the caption that the invitation contains urdu calligraphy. 

It reads, "Respect to Prophet Muhammed! Dear gentleman, may Khuda keep you safe. I want to thank Khuda for these good times. My son Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf's marriage has been fixed for April 2, 1933, Sunday."

"I invite you to arrive at Gali Qasim (Delhi). We will go to Kishanganj (Bihar) at the house of the bride for my son's nikah. The reception will be on April 24, 1933. Please arrive at 10 am to participate in valeema".

He further writes, "Baraat will be taken out at 11.30 am. Please arrive before time".

The invitation has been shared thousands of times.

The social media used told other users that she found the wedding card from her mother's cupboard. She said her maternal ancestors still live in Gali Qasim, Delhi. 

