Henry, a 123-year-old Nile crocodile living in South Africa, is the world’s oldest known crocodile and has fathered around 10,000 offspring.

Crocodiles are among the oldest creatures still living on Earth today. They are often seen as dangerous animals that will attack anything that moves. One surprising fact about them is that they are almost always hungry, no matter how much they eat, they will still go after new prey if they spot it. Today, we bring you the story of a very special crocodile named Henry, who is believed to be the oldest crocodile in the world.

Henry weighs about 750 kilograms and is known for having six female crocodile companions, often referred to as his “wives.” Over the years, he has fathered around 10,000 baby crocodiles. According to reports from local news sources, Henry was born on 16 December 1900 in the Okavango Delta in Botswana. This makes him 123 years old, which is incredibly rare for any crocodile. The Okavango Delta is a large inland water system and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Henry is a massive creature, so big that his length can be compared to a minibus. His teeth are strong and sharp, his legs are thick, and his skin is dry, rough, and full of age marks, showing the signs of living more than a century.

He also has a dark history. It’s said that in the early 1900s, Henry attacked children from a local tribe in Botswana. Because of this, the villagers called on an elephant hunter named Sir Henry to get rid of the crocodile. Instead of killing him, Sir Henry captured the crocodile and kept him in captivity. Today, Henry lives at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, South Africa, where he has been for the past 30 years.

Henry is a Nile crocodile, a species found in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes across 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. These crocodiles are known for their powerful bite and hunting skills. They often prey on animals like zebras and porcupines and can even be deadly to humans. While Cassius, a crocodile from Australia, holds the record for being the largest, Henry proudly holds the title of the oldest crocodile on the planet.