This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!

Of course, you have worn countless dresses in your lifetime, but have you ever tried on a dress made purely of gold? Well, this extraordinary creation, made of more than 10 kilograms of pure gold, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's heaviest gold dress.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 07:23 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram
    Of course, you have worn countless dresses in your lifetime, but have you ever tried on a dress made purely of gold? Well, this extraordinary creation, made of more than 10 kilograms of pure gold, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's heaviest gold dress. 

    A record-breaking masterpiece

    The dress was designed and crafted by a popular Saudi Arabian company, named Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. Aptly named the ‘Dubai Dress’, it was unveiled at the Sharjah Watch and Jewellery Expo, where it became the centre of attraction with its sheer grandeur and detailing. 

     

     

    The dress, made from 21-carat gold, weighs a staggering 10.0812 kilograms. Can you guess the price? A jaw-dropping AED 4.6 million, i.e., around Rs 11 crores. According to Al Romaizan Gold, the gold dress consists of four major elements -- 1. A gold tiara weighing 398 grams 2. A statement necklace weighing 8,810.60 grams 3. Earrings at 134.1 grams and 4. A gold piece weighing 738.5 grams.

    Each part is crafted with utmost intricacy and is decorated with countless precious stones, which adds to the beauty of the piece. According to Mohsin Al Dhaibani, Regional Deputy Manager at Al Romaizan Gold, the creation reflects the UAE’s vision of global excellence, cementing Dubai's status as a global hub for gold and jewellery. 

