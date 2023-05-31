Thirsty squirrel approaches human for water, viral video melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: A heartwarming video capturing a squirrel seeking assistance from a man has taken the internet by storm. The viral video, originally shared on Reddit, depicts the endearing moment when the furry creature approaches the individual while he holds a water bottle. It's highly likely that this video will evoke a range of emotions within you.

Despite its old, the video has once again captivated people's attention after being reshared on Reddit. The footage begins with a squirrel standing before a man, earnestly seeking his attention. It becomes apparent to the person that the squirrel desires water from the bottle he is holding. As the video unfolds, the man positions the bottle in front of the squirrel's mouth, assisting the animal in quenching its thirst. Once the creature's thirst is satisfied, it promptly scurries away.

The video was recently posted just a day ago. Since its upload, the clip has garnered an impressive count of over 89,000 upvotes, with the numbers continuing to rise. Moreover, the post has sparked numerous comments from viewers, further contributing to its growing popularity.

Users had various reactions to the video:

One Reddit user expressed their awe, stating, "It's amazing how animals have learned to live with humans. They've learned gestures to show humans what they want."

Another user chimed in with a heartwarming observation, saying, "They said thanks."

A third user humorously added, "I am not crying."

One user reflected on the incredible resilience of animals, writing, "It blows my mind that some animals become so desperate for help, that they actively seek out a more intelligent species."

These comments showcase the range of emotions and thoughts evoked by the video, highlighting the fascinating dynamics between humans and animals.