Thirsty cow opens tap with mouth in viral video, leaves internet impressed

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Do you recall the story of the thirsty crow? The astute black bird that quenched its thirst by piling pebbles in a pot of water until the liquid bubbled up? Well, it turns out that the childhood fable is more than just a story, and it has its own version today. Now a new video has emerged online that shows a cow using a water tap to get water to quench its thirst. The video was shared by a user named @thakurrajput7580 on Instagram and it has gone viral for obvious reasons.

The clip shows a cow opening a tap with its tongue and drinks the water. It's almost surreal to realise that the things we're capable of, animals can do as well. We are sure that you will watch the clip on loop.

The stunning video has nearly 15 million views on the photo-sharing website. The post has received nearly 513k likes and numerous reactions. Many appreciated the cow’s intelligence and also. In the comment section, one person notes, "this is so priceless moment.. I really lauds the cow's smartness" "thanks for sharing this beautiful clip" another user adds. A third response shares, "so smart cow.hilarious"