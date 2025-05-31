Many AC service technicians falsely claim a gas leak to scam customers into paying for unnecessary refills.

As summer approaches, many of us start preparing our homes for the heat. One of the first things we do is get our air conditioners serviced to make sure they’re working properly. But there's a common phrase that almost every service technician seems to say: “Sir, your AC has a gas leak. It needs to be refilled.”

The problem is, most people don’t know how to check if there’s really a gas leak or how much gas pressure their AC should have. And this is where the AC gas leak scam comes in.

How the scam works

Let’s break it down step by step:

You call a technician—either local or from an authorised service centre—to get your AC serviced.

They begin by cleaning the unit, both inside and out.

Partway through the service, the technician tells you there's a gas leak in your AC.

You ask how much it will cost to fix it.

The technician gives you a price. You may try to bargain a little and then agree.

They pretend to refill the gas or actually do it, and then take the money.

Now, sometimes there might genuinely be a gas leak. But if you don’t know how to verify it, the technician could easily take advantage of your lack of knowledge. They might not refill anything at all and still charge you.

How to protect yourself

The solution is quite simple: know the correct gas pressure your AC needs to run efficiently. For example, in a 1.5-ton air conditioner, specific pressure levels are needed for proper cooling.

Here’s what you can do:

Turn on your AC before the technician starts the service.

Ask them to check and show you the current gas pressure while the AC is running.

Also, ask for a reading when it’s turned off.

Compare both readings with the standard values (usually available online or in your AC manual).

If the gas pressure is within the normal range, you don’t need a refill. This simple step will show the technician that you're aware and help you avoid unnecessary charges.

By being informed, you not only save money but also keep your AC in better condition for longer.