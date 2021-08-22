Think twice before you eat Pani-puri! Vendor caught mixing urine in water - WATCH viral video

Who doesn't love street food right? Everyone does and they have their favourites but the most loved street food in India is 'Pani-Puri' which is known by different names in different parts of the country and is extremely famous despite its unhygienic nature people don't seem to care and love enjoying it. But a recent video of a street food vendor will raise your concerns even more and make you think twice before you eat anything from the street again.

As per reports, the video was recorded in the Athgaon area in Guwahati where a vendor was caught in the act of mixing his own urine into the water of the pani-puri. The video is 20 seconds long which clearly shows the man standing behind the stall and holding a mug that contains his urine which he is seen slowly mixing in the water.

Have a look at the video:

This video will disgust you to the point that you may never want to have street food again ever in your life. The video was shared by Mamun Khan on the microblogging platform Twitter. The video has since been shared widely amongst people which has made them furious at behaviour and raised serious concerns regarding the food we eat nowadays and its safety.