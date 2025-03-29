Think only Indians are crazy about Bollywood songs? Well, think again! Bollywood songs, whether party or romantic, have gained popularity worldwide.

Think only Indians are crazy about Bollywood songs? Well, think again! Bollywood songs, whether party or romantic, have gained popularity worldwide. Recently, the British royal family gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony, with King Charles and queen Camilla leading the event.

Upon their arrival, the royal duo was welcomed by the beats of 'Dhoom Machale', 'Teri Meri' among other Bollywood hits. The music was performed by Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band- a Hindu Scottish pipe band. The group chose the iconic Bollywood songs to welcome the king and queen, leaving Desi audiences in awe.

Moreover, Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band also shared a video of the moment on Instagram, where it has since been doing rounds.

Watch

"Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London were honoured to perform at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in the esteemed presence of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla. A truly unforgettable moment celebrating unity, heritage, and culture, and follows a long list of performances by the band in front of royalty", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

An user jokingly wrote, "Plot twist: the king is Hritik Roshan in disguise".

Another user wrote, "Dhol mixed with the Drums and Pipes! Brilliant stuff boys!"

"ICONIC", a third wrote.