Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Things to know about world's largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history as the first Indian PM to travel to Brunei. His two-day journey culminated in a momentous meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the enigmatic Istana Nurul Iman Palace.

Nestled near Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace is not just any residence—it's the world’s largest residential palace, a title it holds proudly in the Guinness World Records. But what lies beyond its lavish façade? The palace, which covers an amazing 200,000 square metres, stands as a symbol of Brunei's lavish past and its future.

Completed in 1984 at a staggering cost of Rs 12595 crore, the palace’s grandeur is unparalleled. Designed by Filipino architect Leonardo Locsin, the palace merges Islamic and Malay influences, showcased through its grand white exterior and the golden domes, including a central dome adorned with 22-carat gold. The interior, created by Khuan Chew, the visionary behind Dubai’s Burj Al Arab, sparkles with gold and marble, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Brunei.

What makes Istana Nurul Iman particularly intriguing are its hidden gems: 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, 44 staircases made of 38 types of marble, and a banquet hall that can accommodate 5,000 guests. The palace also boasts parking for 110 cars, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, five swimming pools, and a mosque with space for 1,500 worshippers. Each feature, from the grand banquet halls to the intricate staircases, speaks of a blend of luxury and practicality.

Despite its grandeur, the palace’s cost doesn’t match the Rs 40301 crore valuation of Buckingham Palace, the most expensive palace in the world. Yet, Istana Nurul Iman’s architectural magnificence and historical significance make it a key player on the world stage.