A video of a man helping a thirsty gorilla in the most wholesome way has won hearts online.

The internet was left teary-eyed after a heartwarming video of a man’s touching interaction with a gorilla surfaced on social media. The wholesome clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed the man helping the primate, who appeared thirsty. Instead of ignoring the animal’s need, he used his hands like a cup to offer water, allowing the gorilla to drink.

The setting appeared to be near a pond or a river, but what truly captured viewers’ hearts was the duo’s silent yet deep connection. After quenching its thirst, the gorilla gently rested its head against the man’s, as if expressing gratitude and forming an unspoken bond. The emotional moment, free of words, resonated deeply with netizens, who were quick to share their love for the video.

“I wish the whole world was like this,” read the caption of the post, originally shared by the handle ‘AMAZlNGNATURE.’ Since being posted today, the video has already amassed 139K views and continues to spread across social media.

Watch here

Netizens reaction

Users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. One person wrote, “Aaaahhh, what a beautiful moment! It just melts my heart and brought tears to my eyes.” Another added, “Oh my, the warm bond between humans and animals is so beautiful.”

Some netizens even joked about how such heartwarming content makes the internet a better place. “This is exactly why I pay my internet bills,” quipped one user, while another remarked, “Things like this and people like this make me know the world is a better place sometimes.”

