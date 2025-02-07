Bengaluru police arrested thief Panchakshari S. Swami, who committed thefts nationwide since 2003 and bought a Rs 3 crore house for his actress girlfriend using stolen money.

Notorious Thief Arrested in Bengaluru: Stole for Years, Bought Luxury House for Actress Girlfriend

Bengaluru police have arrested a skilled thief who has been committing thefts since a young age. The police identified the accused as Panchakshari S. Swami, who carried out robberies across the country. Shockingly, Swami used the stolen money to buy a luxurious house worth Rs 3 crore for his girlfriend, who is an actress. According to the police, Swami is originally from Solapur, Maharashtra.

Rs 14 Lakh Silver Theft in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda revealed that Swami was involved in a burglary in Maruti Nagar on January 9, where he stole silver ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh from a house. To track him down, police examined 200 CCTV footage, which eventually led to his arrest. The police recovered 181 grams of gold biscuits, 33 grams of silver ornaments, and a weapon from Swami.

A Criminal Since 2003

Investigations revealed that Swami had been arrested multiple times for theft and had even served jail time. In 2016, Gujarat police arrested him, and he was sent to Sabarmati Jail. However, after his release, he resumed his criminal activities. Reports suggest that Swami bought a luxury house in Kolkata for his girlfriend using stolen money. Multiple cases are registered against him in different states. Swami began stealing in 2003 when he was still a minor. Since 2014, he has been in contact with an actress.

A Karate Black Belt & A Womanizer

According to the police, Swami is a black belt in karate and is known for his extravagant lifestyle, especially his fondness for women. Despite being married with a child, he spent a large portion of his stolen money on women. Swami worked alone and targeted empty houses after careful planning. Authorities are now investigating his connections with various women, including actresses, to uncover more details about his crimes.