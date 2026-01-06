Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan while attempting robbery in Rajasthan's Kota, watch viral video

A robbery attempt in Rajasthan’s Kota goes wrong as a thief gets stuck in a kitchen exhaust fan while trying to break into a house.

A robbery attempt in Rajasthan’s Kota turned into a dramatic and unusual incident after a thief got stuck in a kitchen exhaust fan while trying to break into a house. The bizarre moment, caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when a family returned home late at night after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple.

Robbery Attempt Goes Wrong in Kota

The incident took place in Kota’s Pratap Nagar area. According to police, the family had travelled to Khatu Shyam Ji and returned home around 1 am. As soon as they entered the house, they noticed something strange in their kitchen.

They saw a man stuck halfway inside the kitchen exhaust fan opening. It appeared that the accused was trying to squeeze through the narrow space to enter the house, but got trapped and could not move forward or backwards.

Police rescue and arrest

The family immediately informed the police. A team soon reached the spot and began rescue efforts. After a brief operation, the accused was safely pulled out of the exhaust fan opening. Officials said the man sustained minor injuries and was given medical treatment before being taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the accused had entered the premises with the intention of committing theft. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.