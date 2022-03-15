‘They’re lying to you’: Journalist interrupts TV broadcast in Russia with anti-war slogans – WATCH viral video

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened, the war between the two nations is being condemned by many. Since the Russian invasion started, many people have taken a stance against the country, criticizing it for its attacks on Ukraine.

In a recent viral video, a journalist in Russia interrupted a live television broadcast of a new channel with a poster featuring anti-war slogans, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The video of the journalist interrupting the TV broadcast of her own channel spread like wildfire on social media.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who is a journalist with a Russian news channel named Channel One, interrupted the night broadcast as she held up a poster behind the news anchor which contained several anti-war slogans, condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova started chanting war slogans holding up the placard which read, “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here.” The news anchor further began to read the news louder in an attempt to drown out Ovsyannikova’s voice as she shouted anti-war slogans.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at a TV channel in Russia, interrupted a live broadcast with a sign that read “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here.” She has since been detained. This is an act of incredible courage. pic.twitter.com/BOJ70m2ztv March 14, 2022

Russian news agency TASS later announced that the journalist has been arrested. The news agency had previously called Ovsyannikova an “outsider” before calling her an editor at Channel One.

The viral clip of her interrupting the news broadcast was shared by US Senator Bernie Sanders, who applauded the action of the journalist, and called it an “act of incredible courage.”

Before interrupting the TV broadcast, Marina Ovsyannikova had also recorded a message where she said, “Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now. Ashamed that I was allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when this was just beginning. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [opposition leader Alexei] Navalny.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciated the gesture of the protestor and said, “I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones. And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war.”