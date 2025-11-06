FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months

‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why

'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls

When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks

The Silent Emergency of Our Age: Rebuilding Human Connection in a Digitally Crowded World

Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise

Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h

HomeViral

VIRAL

‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why

Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero deleted his Instagram account following online harassment and unwanted attention due to one of his photos of a Brazilian model which went viral after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged “vote chori” in the Haryana polls.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
Rahul Gandhi shows the photo of Brazilian woman
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero deleted his Instagram account following online harassment and unwanted attention due to one of his photos of a Brazilian model which went viral after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged “vote chori” in the Haryana polls. The model became known among the Indian households.  

All about the viral Brazilian photo 

Ferrero is a photographer from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, who had taken the photo of a woman in 2017 and shared it on one of the sites that contain stock of photographs. The photo, which was taken with her consent, was titled “Woman Wearing Blue Denim Jacket”. The photograph is freely available to view and download. Since Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, the photo has been downloaded more than four lakh times and greatly used by many publications. 

Surprisingly, the photograph became the centre of an election upheaval after Rahul Gandhi showed it to allege massive voter fraud, claiming it to be the face which featured on multiple voter IDs in Haryana. The incident made photographer Ferrero a big trend on social media handles in India, the country who was entirely unaware of him.  

What led the photographer to delete his Insta ID? 

In an interview with the Brazilian news outlet Aos Fatos, he said that he deleted his Instagram account as the controversy became huge. “They literally hacked all my accounts. There were a lot of strange people saying all sorts of things,” he told the publication. He further said that many people “did not understand it was a free-use photo from a stock platform”. 

Who is the Brazilian woman in Rahul Gandhi’s PC? 

According to the Brazilian news publication, the woman in the photo is a hairdresser who lives in Minas Gerais and was involved in a Ferraro’s photoshoot in March 2017. The woman denied association with the Indian elections and only volunteered for the shoot for his friend.  

Gandhi showed a picture of a woman during a press conference and said her image was used 22 times in Haryana’s voter list under different names like Saraswati, Sweety, and Seema. Hours later, the woman in the photo came forward online. She was identified through a reverse-image search as Larissa Nery, a Brazilian model. In a video, Larissa said the photo shown by Gandhi was taken when she was around 18–20 years old.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; se
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rah
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC trade barbs on road
When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks
Mastering E-Commerce: Shweta's Strategy on Rules as Advantages
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE