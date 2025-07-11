'They don't understand...': Viral video shows men in Delhi metro’s women's coach, raises concerns about safety

The video showed many men sitting in the women’s coach, while the few women there looked uncomfortable.

A video of male passengers comfortably seated in the women's coach of the Delhi Metro has sparked a debate over the safety of women in public places. A woman named Aditi Negi has shared a video on Instagram that shows rows of male passengers in the women's coach, while some women in it look uncomfortable. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she entered the women's section at 11 pm, thinking it was a "safe place". However, when she saw that the coach was mostly occupied by men, she was completely shaken.

"Delhi Metro | Women's Coach | Around 11 pm. Sharing what I experienced two nights ago... I took the last metro in Delhi and chose the women's coach: thinking it would be a safer place. But when I went in, there were men sitting inside. And to be honest, it was very unsettling. At that moment, I just wanted to feel a little more secure... But that moment completely shook that sense of security." She also questioned the rationale of having a reserved coach for women. Without naming or shaming anyone, she asked, "What is the point of a reserved coach if it does not provide the facilities it promises, especially late at night?"

Take a look at the video below:

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 23 lakh views and several comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''There should be a guard in the coach at night time.''

Another user said, ''Yk this happened one day when I was in ladies coach, I just simply asked them to leave and when they pretended not to hear, I asked 'Aap Ladies hain kya? Kyunki ye toh ladies coach hai????' They left immediately.''

A third user commented, ''You should've called the metro helpline number, men don't understand personal space, and won't go unless you call them out.''

Also read: This man retired at 45, built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore without side hustles, fancy job