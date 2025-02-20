The controversy revolving comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, triggered by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's "obscene" remarks, seems to have taken a toll on the influencer economy, which majorly relies on brand partnership.

The controversy revolving comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, triggered by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's "obscene" remarks, seems to have taken a toll on the influencer economy, which majorly relies on brand partnership.

Recently, travel and lifestyle influencer Shenaz Treasury opened up on how she lost a brand deal after the controversy.

"I was going to join hands with a platform - a marathon platform. They were offering equity. Following the Allahbadia controversy, they (the brand) called me and dropped me from the project which is very upsetting. They said they can't afford to have celebrities or influencers because look what happened with Allahbadia," she told Moneycontrol.

"If you say something then someone will come and shut us down. This is a big loss. Brands are being a little wary right now", Shenaz shared.

Notably, Shenaz Treasury enjoys over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.64 lakh (0.56 million) subscribers on YouTube.

India's Got Latent controversy

During the latest episode of India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia posed a question to a contestant - “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” After the video of the same went viral, netizens slammed the podcaster for his "vulgar" remarks.

Moreover, FIRs were registered against Allahbadia and other panelists (including Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani) in different states. Meanwhile, Allahbadia also apologised for his remarks, posting a video on Instagram.

Moreover, Samay Raina took down all of his episodes from YouTube. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, shielded Allahbadia from arrest but condemned his remarks.

"There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this program,” the judge hearing the case said.