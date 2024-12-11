Uber’s #SafetyNeverStops campaign highlights women’s safety challenges, showcases safety features, and uses humor to promote safer transportation for women.

Uber, India’s leading mobility app, has launched a new campaign called #SafetyNeverStops to address women’s safety challenges and raise awareness about safer transportation options. This 360-degree marketing campaign uses humor to discuss the serious issue of women’s safety and emphasizes Uber’s ongoing efforts to make every ride secure.

The campaign features stand-up comedians like Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Shashi Dhiman. Through nine short films, it uses humor to highlight the everyday safety concerns women face. These films are set in public spaces such as markets, offices, and transit stations, showing how women make decisions to ensure their safety in relatable and sometimes funny situations. The message, “Women’s safety isn’t a joke,” strikes a balance between humor and seriousness, sparking meaningful conversations about the issue.

Ameya Velankar, Uber India & South Asia’s Head of Marketing, shared that the company is committed to enhancing safety through a mix of technology and human-led initiatives. He explained that humor helps make the serious topic of safety approachable, fostering trust and engagement with the audience while showcasing Uber’s efforts to make rides safer.

Safety is a top priority for Uber users, particularly women. A report by Public First revealed that 95% of female riders choose Uber for its safety, and 84% believe it is the safest way to travel home. To reinforce this trust, the campaign also highlights key safety features offered by Uber, including:

Share Your Trip: Allows riders to share live trip updates with trusted contacts.

RideCheck: Detects unusual stops or route changes and prompts Uber to check in with both riders and drivers.

24×7 Safety Helpline: Provides round-the-clock access to safety experts for non-emergency issues.

Phone and Address Anonymization: Protects users’ privacy by concealing personal details.

Additionally, Uber introduced new features like Safety Preferences, which let riders customize safety options, and the Women Rider Preference, allowing female drivers to accept only female riders, especially at night. Audio Recording also enables riders and drivers to record encrypted trip audio, accessible only for safety investigations.

The #SafetyNeverStops campaign is running across various platforms, including print, social media, and outdoor advertisements, aiming to create a wide impact. Uber’s continued focus on safety ensures that women feel more secure while traveling.