Three dishes from India have been ranked among the world's top 50 breakfasts by Taste Atlas as of June 2025.

India is known for its wide variety of flavourful and filling breakfast dishes. These morning meals are not just about satisfying hunger, they are also deeply connected to regional cultures and daily routines. Across the country, people begin their day with traditional favourites that bring both comfort and joy. Now, three of India’s beloved breakfast items have received international recognition.

According to the latest rankings released by Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide, Misal Pav, Paratha, and Chole Bhature have made it to the list of the Top 50 Breakfasts in the World. The rankings are based on votes and reviews collected up until June 2025.

Indian Dishes on the Global List

From the western state of Maharashtra, Misal Pav has secured the 18th spot. Taste Atlas describes this spicy dish as one of the most iconic items of Maharashtrian cuisine. The website notes that a good misal must be spicy, crunchy, and visually appealing, full of vibrant colours such as red, orange, green, and brown. The dish consists of sprouted lentils in a fiery curry (called "tarri"), served with chopped onions, coriander, lemon, farsan (crunchy toppings), and buttered pav (soft bread rolls).

Paratha, a staple across many parts of North India, holds the 23rd position. These flatbreads are often stuffed with a variety of fillings like potato, cauliflower, or paneer, and are usually served with curd, butter, or pickles. Though most common in the north, parathas are enjoyed in different styles all over India.

Coming in at 32nd place is Chole Bhature, a popular dish especially in Delhi. It’s a combination of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried, fluffy bread (bhature). Often eaten as a brunch item or a heavy breakfast, it’s also one of the most loved street food options in North India.

More Indian Dishes in the Top 100

While the top 50 list was shared on Instagram, Taste Atlas’ official website also revealed the rankings from 51 to 100. Several more Indian delicacies feature in that range, including Nihari (a slow-cooked meat stew), Shrikhand (a sweetened yoghurt dessert), and Palak Paneer (spinach and cottage cheese curry), showing how India’s diverse cuisine continues to make a mark on the global stage.

Earlier, Taste Atlas had also featured several Indian breads in its list of the best breads in the world, highlighting India’s rich food culture and global influence.