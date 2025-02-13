Netizens have been sharing screenshots, suggesting that the cricketer, who previously followed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, no longer follows him.

Cricketer Virat Kohli has unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Netizens have been sharing screenshots, suggesting that the cricketer, who previously followed the YouTuber, no longer follows him. An Instagram page, under the name 'Viralbhayani', shared a post suggesting that cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli have unfollowed Allahbadia on Instagram.

"Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh has reportedly unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer's offensive remarks on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'", the caption read.

Notably, Ranveer Allahbadia hosted a podcat with Yuvraj Singh, back in 2023.

However, it remains unclear whether the cricketers unfollowed Allahbadia before or after the controversy.

About the controversy

In the latest episode of India's Got Latent, YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a massive row with his "obscene" and "inconsiderate" question for a contestant.

"Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" he asked, drawing heavy brickbats from netizens.

The comments received widespread criticism from content creators, actors and politicians.

The Maharashtra police department also registered a suo motu FIR into the matter. In addition, influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who was among the panelists on the show, was slammed for her "vulgar" response to a contestant's joke.