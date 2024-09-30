These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

This growing practice has led to calls for clearer rules on handling cremation ashes and the sale of valuable materials

Many Japanese cities are selling valuable metals found in cremation ashes, according to a recent report by Nikkei Asia. The report highlights that metals such as gold and palladium from dental fillings, and titanium from bone implants are often collected from the ashes of the 1.5 million people cremated annually in Japan.

The legal framework for cremation in Japan only covers larger bone fragments, typically claimed by families. However, leftover ashes, which may contain valuable metals, remain in a legal grey area.

According to the report, 42 out of 88 major cities have sold these materials to help fund public cremations. Most cities began doing so after 2010. Publicly-run crematoria make up about 97% of Japan’s cremation services, with Tokyo being an exception where private companies manage seven of the nine facilities.

However, only 45% of the cities that engage in this practice have informed residents, raising concerns about transparency.

In 2023, cities earned a total of 6.49 billion yen (around $45 million) from selling metals, a significant increase compared to previous years due to rising death rates and metal prices. Kyoto earned the most, with proceeds of 303 million yen, followed by Yokohama and Nagoya, which earned 233 million yen and 225 million yen, respectively.

This growing practice has led to calls for clearer rules on handling cremation ashes and the sale of valuable materials.