These Moonwalker's shoes are like any other shoes to wear. Once worn, the AI-driven algorithm starts, and these shoes adapt to the walking style of the person instantly, there are no controls or instruction given to them.

Imagine strapping on a pair of shoes that let you walk as fast as you’d run—no learning curve, no effort, just walking like you always do. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, right? Well, a US-based robotics company has turned this idea into reality with their creation: Moonwalkers. These futuristic shoes, priced at a jaw-dropping ₹1 lakh (or $1,399), promise to revolutionize the way we move.

So, what makes them worth the splurge? Moonwalkers are not your average sneakers—they’re battery-powered marvels packed with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence. Unlike roller skates, you don’t glide or stumble around trying to balance. These shoes are designed to seamlessly enhance your natural walking speed by up to 250% without requiring any special skills. As their creator, Xunjie Zang, CEO of Shift Robotics, proudly puts it: “Moonwalkers are not skates. They’re shoes—the world’s fastest shoes.”

What Makes Moonwalkers Stand Out?

Here's what makes them stand out:

Top Speed: In 7 mph the pace of your walking would change into running hence helping you to cruise through the day. Range: Mileage between 6 to seven miles makes them ideal for short travels or taking a relaxed walk around the city. Lightweight Build: Weighing only 5.2 lbs per shoe making them easy to use and carry. Weight Limit: With the weight capacity of around 220 lbs (100 kg), users won’t have to worry about the strength of the shoes. Powerful Motors: All of the shoes are fitted with a 400W motor which generates 10Nm of Torque which allows the shoe to be used on an incline of about 10 degrees. Precision Control: Field Oriented Control will make it smooth for every user. Quick Braking: A distance of 3 feet on dry ground is all that is needed to come to a halt. Weather-Ready: They can survive mild rain and damp conditions with ease thanks to their IPX4 water resistance rating. Battery and Charging: Featuring 3.0Ah battery capacity and chargers that work with USB C PD that go up to 65W this device takes 90 minutes to charge fully. Fast shoes: Whether it is pavements

These shoes are designed like skates, however, these are the future of traditional shoes that we have been wearing for ages. These shoes have been released and are present in the market. Would you like to give a boost to your normal speed of walking and wish to upgrade to the futuristic shoe design, if yes then these shoes are perfect for you.