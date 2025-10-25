THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

The Henley Passport Index 2025 ranks the world’s most powerful passports, with Singapore leading the list and India at 85th, offering visa-free access to 57 countries.

As international travel continues to grow, the Henley Passport Index 2025 has revealed the countries whose passports unlock the most destinations around the world and where India ranks in global mobility. The annual index is based on how many places a country’s citizens can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access.

T he world’s most powerful passports in 2025

Singapore has once again topped the list as the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations, the highest ever recorded. Following closely behind are South Korea (190 destinations) and Japan (189 destinations), continuing Asia’s dominance in global travel freedom.

Several European nations also make it to the top, including Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland, whose citizens can travel to 188 countries without a prior visa. Next in line are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands with access to 187 destinations.

Completing the top 10 are Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (186), Australia, Czech Republic, Malta, Poland (185), Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, UAE, UK (184), Canada (183) and Latvia, Liechtenstein (182).

Where does India stand?

India ranks 85th in the 2025 list, with its passport granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. While this marks modest progress from previous years, Indian travellers still face more visa restrictions compared to most Asian and European nations.

However, with new travel agreements and growing international partnerships, India’s global mobility is expected to improve gradually. For now, Indian citizens planning trips abroad are advised to check visa requirements well in advance, especially for popular destinations like the US, UK or Schengen countries.

In a world where travel freedom is a form of global privilege, the 2025 index highlights how Singapore continues to reign supreme, while India climbs slowly but steadily up the ladder.