FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’

After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed

Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career

Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to...

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to...

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

The Henley Passport Index 2025 ranks the world’s most powerful passports, with Singapore leading the list and India at 85th, offering visa-free access to 57 countries.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 04:28 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As international travel continues to grow, the Henley Passport Index 2025 has revealed the countries whose passports unlock the most destinations around the world and where India ranks in global mobility. The annual index is based on how many places a country’s citizens can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access.

The world’s most powerful passports in 2025

Singapore has once again topped the list as the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations, the highest ever recorded. Following closely behind are South Korea (190 destinations) and Japan (189 destinations), continuing Asia’s dominance in global travel freedom.

Several European nations also make it to the top, including Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland, whose citizens can travel to 188 countries without a prior visa. Next in line are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands with access to 187 destinations.

Completing the top 10 are Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (186), Australia, Czech Republic, Malta, Poland (185), Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, UAE, UK (184), Canada (183) and Latvia, Liechtenstein (182).

Where does India stand?

India ranks 85th in the 2025 list, with its passport granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. While this marks modest progress from previous years, Indian travellers still face more visa restrictions compared to most Asian and European nations.

However, with new travel agreements and growing international partnerships, India’s global mobility is expected to improve gradually. For now, Indian citizens planning trips abroad are advised to check visa requirements well in advance, especially for popular destinations like the US, UK or Schengen countries.

In a world where travel freedom is a form of global privilege, the 2025 index highlights how Singapore continues to reign supreme, while India climbs slowly but steadily up the ladder.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE