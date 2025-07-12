'These are true treasures of...': Drone captures stunning moment as leopard crosses river after release

The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with users expressing a range of emotions ranging from awe and admiration for the leopard's determination to swim across the reservoir.

A stunning drone video of a leopard crossing a river after being rescued is going viral on the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the nearly one-minute-long clip shows the leopard crossing a river after being released into the wild. The leopard is seen swiftly crossing the water in an attempt to reach dry land.

"This leopard was documented by a surveillance drone while swimming in the river. Micro drones are used for surveillance and anti-poaching operations," Mr Kaswan captioned the video.

"This leopard was released after being rescued, so it is being monitored and guided," he added.

The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with users expressing a range of emotions ranging from awe and admiration for the leopard's determination to swim across the reservoir.

One user said, ''What a win for conservation tech! Love seeing drones give this magnificent leopard a second chance in the wild.''

Another user commented, ''These are the true treasures of the world - rivers, mountains, plants and animals. So good to see. Hoping that forests and wildlife will be protected further in India.''

''A third user wrote, "lovely video. Such a magnificent animal and the lovely, clear river waters."

Another user said, ''Clearly he was spooked by the drone n still it was following him aggressively.''

