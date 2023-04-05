‘These are rumours’: Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana slams fake news in interview, watch video

Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana (File photo)

Rhythm Chanana, who recently went viral for wearing certain outlandish outfits aboard a Delhi Metro train, was seen in a video interview on YouTube, where she opened up about the support she received on social media, as well as fake news about her.

Rhythm Chanana was seen giving a short interview to her mentor from her acting school on a YouTube video, where she was seen wearing a skimpy peach-toned bikini and glittery makeup, sitting against the backdrop of her acting school banner.

The viral Delhi Metro girl said in the short interview video that she has much gratitude for her fans and all the support that people have shown her on social media. The Delhi Metro girl has had a massive growth in social media followers since her videos inside the metro went viral.

In the video, viral girl Rhythm Chanana said, “I can’t believe that so many people have supported me on social media. The massive support on social media has left me stunned and I’m thankful for all the support I have gotten.”

Further, she talked about the fake news being spread about her by media outlets and social media users. Rhythm Chanana said that she had given no interview to any media house and all the things being said about her are lies and misinformation.

The viral Delhi Metro girl said in the interview, “I want to clarify that I have not given any interview to any media house yet, and all the things being said about me in news and in the press are untrue. Fake news is being spread about me.”

The viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana came into the limelight after she was seen wearing a skimpy bikini top and a miniskirt aboard the Delhi Metro on several occasions, advocating the right to wear whatever she wanted through her fashion choices.

