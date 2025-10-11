Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

THESE are only the two Indian cities which is home to IIT, IIM and AIIMS, name is...

This rare combination has transformed these cities into vibrant hubs of intellectual and professional development, offering students and parents alike an extraordinary advantage - access to world-class education in engineering, management, and medicine all in one place.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 06:56 AM IST

THESE are only the two Indian cities which is home to IIT, IIM and AIIMS, name is...
In the realm of higher education in India, certain cities stand out for their exceptional academic offerings. Two such cities have earned a unique distinction by hosting three of the most prestigious institutions in the country: the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). This rare combination has transformed these cities into vibrant hubs of intellectual and professional development, offering students and parents alike an extraordinary advantage - access to world-class education in engineering, management, and medicine all in one place.

Which are the two cities which has IIT, IIM and AIIMS?

The synergy between these three institutions is a key factor in their success. IITs drive innovation, research, and technological advancement, while IIMs shape future leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy-makers. AIIMS, on the other hand, sets the benchmark for medical education and healthcare excellence. Together, they create a powerful ecosystem of learning, collaboration, and interdisciplinary growth. This unique combination fosters not just academic excellence, but also a culture of innovation, leadership, and holistic growth.

Jammu

One of the cities that has been fortunate enough to host all three institutions is Jammu. IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and AIIMS Jammu have made the city a prominent destination for students seeking quality education in engineering, management, and medicine. IIT Jammu was established in 2016 and has programs in Computer Science, Civil, and Electrical Engineering. IIM Jammu, also established in 2016, is one of the youngest IIMs in the country and offers Master's in Business Administration (MBA), Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Management, Executive Education program, and Faculty Development Programme.

Guwahati

The other city that boasts of hosting all three institutions is Guwahati. IIT Guwahati, IIM Guwahati, and AIIMS Guwahati have made the city a thriving educational hub in the northeastern region of India. IIT Guwahati was established in 1994 and has been ranked 344 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. IIM Guwahati is the latest addition to the list of IIMs and has become the 22nd IIM in the country. The city has become an important intellectual and innovation hub, not only in Assam but also in the entire northeastern region.

A new benchmark for academic excellence

The presence of IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS in these two cities has set a new benchmark for academic excellence in the country. These institutions have become beacons of hope for students seeking quality education and have paved the way for a new era of academic excellence in India. With their strong focus on innovation, research, and interdisciplinary growth, these cities are poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of India.

