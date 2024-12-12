The report highlights the changing interests and concerns of Indian internet users, revealing a growing focus on air quality issues.

According to Google's Year in Search report for 2024, "AQI near me" emerged as the most searched topic in India this year.The report highlights the changing interests and concerns of Indian internet users, revealing a growing focus on air quality issues. As pollution levels soar in numerous cities, more people are relying on th eir smartphones for real-time information about the air quality in their local areas.

In the "Near Me" category, "Onam Sandhya near me" ranked prominently, reflecting the cultural importance of Onam, Kerala's cherished harvest festival. The term "Onam Sandhya," meaning "Onam Evening," highlights Kerala's vibrant heritage, which includes traditional feasts, performances, and community celebrations.

Following closely was the search term “Ram Mandir near me.” Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking a significant event. Construction on the temple began in 2020 after a Supreme Court order. The inauguration attracted dignitaries, celebrities, and devotees from all over the country.

Searches for local dining and social experiences have gained prominence, with queries like “Sports bars near me,” “Best bakery,” “Trendy cafes,” and “Best coffee” reflecting a growing interest among Indians in discovering lively food and recreation hotspots.

In addition, searches for “Polio drops near me” and “Shiv temple near me” also made the list. The final entry was the Google search for the Telugu film “Hanuman movie Near Me,” which was released in March of this year.

Another notable search trend was “Akaay,” which gained attention after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed the name of their second child.

Other searches for “Cervical cancer” surged following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of financial support to fight the disease, as well as model Poonam Pandey's controversial stunt of faking her death to raise awareness about the illness.