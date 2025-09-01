These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Black pepper, also known as the 'King of Spices,' is one of the most traded spices across the globe. Its rich aroma, sharp flavour, and culinary versatility have made it a must-have in kitchens. But have you ever wondered which country dominates black pepper production worldwide?

Here, we will explore the leading global producer of black pepper. Additionally, we will look at other major producing countries and discuss how this spice leads international trade and cuisine.

Vietnam is the world’s largest producer of black pepper

Vietnam has secured its position as the largest producer and exporter of black pepper, contributing around 2,50,000 to 2,60,000 metric tons annually. This accounts for over 35% of global production. The pepper farms of Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Binh Phuoc, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces are the backbone of the industry.

Vietnamese pepper is popular for its high piperine content, which gives the spice its signature strong flavour. Due to its modern farming techniques, consistent quality, and large-scale cultivation, Vietnam not only dominates production but also leads global exports, by supplying pepper to more than 100 countries, including the United States, India, and Germany.

Vietnam has invested heavily in advanced processing facilities for drying, cleaning, and packaging. This ensures that both raw and processed pepper meet international standards. Varieties such as ASTA grade pepper, Lampung, and white pepper are popular in the global market.

Top 5 black pepper-producing countries in the world

According to the FAO and World Spice Organisation (2023–2024 report), the leading black pepper producers are:
 
  1. Vietnam: 2,50,000 – 2,60,000
  2. Brazil: 1,10,000
  3. Indonesia: 80,000
  4. India: 65,000
  5. China: 35,000 – 40,000

Brazil

Brazil ranks second, with production centred in the northern state of Para. The Brazilian pepper is largely exported to the United States and Europe. The country also emphasises sustainable farming practices and traceable supply chains, which add to its credibility in global markets.

Indonesia

Indonesia is the third largest, producing nearly 80,000 metric tons annually. The regions of Lampung, Bangka, and Sumatra are famous for cultivating pepper with a sharp aroma and spicy taste. Both black and white pepper varieties are exported widely across Asia and the Middle East.

India

India stands in fourth place, with Wayanad (Kerala) and Coorg (Karnataka) being the primary pepper belts. Indian varieties such as Malabar and Tellicherry pepper are globally cherished for their intense flavour and high essential oil content, making them a premium choice.

China

China secures the fifth spot with pepper farms in Hainan and Guangxi provinces. While production is relatively lower at 35,000-40,000 metric tons, China’s strong domestic demand keeps the industry thriving.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
