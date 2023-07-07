These 3 people don't require a passport to travel anywhere in the world, do you know them?

From the President of a country to their Prime Minister, everyone requires to carry a diplomatic passport to travel from one place to another. However, there are 3 people in the world in more than 200 countries, who can visit any country without a passport.

The three special people who do not require a passport to travel from one country to another are the King of Britain and the King and Queen of Japan. This privilege was with Queen Elizabeth before Charles became the king.

As soon as Charles became the King of Britain, his secretary sent a documentary message to all the countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that now Charles is the King of Britain, and should be allowed to travel anywhere with full respect without restriction.

At present, the Emperor of Japan is Hironomiya Naruhito while his wife Masako Owada is the Empress of Japan. Diplomatic records of Japan show that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started this special arrangement for its Emperor and Empress in 1971 that when the Emperor and Empress of Japan go abroad, they will not need a passport.

Japan also sends an official letter to all the countries of the world saying that their emperor and empress are allowed to come to their countries without a passport, carrying the official letter.

When all the Prime Ministers and Presidents of the world go from one country to another, they have to keep passports, just their passports are diplomatic passports, but they are given full privileges by the host country. They do not have to physically present themselves before the officials of the Immigration Department and are also exempted from security checks and other procedures. In India, this status is available to the Prime Minister, President, and Vice President.

