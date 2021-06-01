‘There's so much work for kids,’ 6-year-old Kashmiri kid's complaint to PM Modi is all things cute

The COVID-19 second wave in the country surfaced several underlying issues in the health care system of India. It forced the population to stay locked up inside their homes to contain the spread of the virus. Day-to-day activities are being done online in the comfort of homes, but this also has led people to overcompensate the time saved traveling with extra amounts of work, either willingly or unwillingly.

The overworked up situation has now been addressed diligently by this six-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir who has raised her voice and addressed Prime Minister Modi regarding the long hours of online classes and the burden kids are under never-ending school work.

Aurengzeb Naqshabndi, who covers politics and developments in Kashmir, shared the video and wrote, “A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to PM Narendra Modi regarding long hours of online classes and too much school work."

The girl is expressing distress in the video and states that her classes begin at 10 am and continue till 2 pm.

She says, "There is English, Mathematics, Urdu, and EVS. And then there is computer class as well." "There's so much work for kids," the young girl said, using hand gestures to express her stress. "Why do small kids have to deal with so much work, Modi Sahab?" the kid asked. After a few seconds of silence, she said, "What can be done? Assalamualaikum, Modi Sahab, Bye."

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work. pic.twitter.com/S7P64ubc9H May 29, 2021

The clip was posted on the microblogging site and amassed over 57,000 views and 5,000 likes, with 12,000 retweets and many other people reacting to her complaint.

A user wrote that the "cuteness level" was more than the “altitude of the Himalayas.” Another empathizing with the young girl wrote, “What a cutie. Modi ji are you listening to the woes of this young girl who is representing many young minds. Save them frm this torture called online classes.” People in the comment section also raised issues regarding the learning system during the pandemic, saying “Agreed. They r not excited to learn something new. They becoming only mug pots.” The video has touched adult’s hearts equally who are commenting in support of the young girl. Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours.