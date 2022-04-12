‘Their country is a shithole’: US Professor’s bizarre remark on immigrants

With each passing day, the world is expected to be more open in their attitude and non-judgmental ideas, but it seems that change in thought process is not going to happen anytime soon, even if you’re one of the known professors at a famous university. This is, at least, the case with the University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax, who has made some highly objectionable comments on immigrants in her country.

While speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, she talked about resentment, envy and shame, and how these things have been impacting the thought process of the third world countries. However, she herself sounds very biased towards the idea of western or rather American supremacy when it comes to achievements.

Clearly not aware of the cultural and scientific advancements in other parts of the world, she hailed the Western population for ‘outsized achievements and contributions.’ At one point during her conversation, she pointed her gun towards brown women and how she wants them to ask certain questions. She questioned the rights of brown people to ask the American system while "their country is a shithole".

Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when "their country is a shithole" and goes on to say that "the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world [...] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind." pic.twitter.com/dUL9coinS9 April 11, 2022

The anchor kept provoking her for more bizarre comments and she obliged. However, her line of argument, and naturally so, didn’t go down well with many Twitter users when Nikki Mccann Ramírez, Associate Research Director at Media Matters for America, put out a clipping.