'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online

A video of a girl singing B Praak's popular track Mann Bharrya went viral on social media, and people couldn't stop praising her.

In the video posted on Instagram by Raman Gill, she can be seen singing the hit song in her effortless style. Along with the caption, he wrote, "Wait for it."

Her voice glides through the tune with such precision that every note lands exactly where it should. The clip has garnered almost 1 crore views, proving that good music needs no introduction.

Watch the video here

It's no wonder that the comments section was soon flooded with affection.

"God bless this kid and her voice," said a user, while another said, "The sweetest voice ever."

"Awesome daughter, God bless her with lots of progress," said a user.

About the song

"Mann Bharya" is available in two versions - the original track released on YouTube in 2020, and its new version filmed with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for the Bollywood film Shershaah in 2021. Both versions touched people's hearts.

