The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

In rural India, a captivating legend tells of Indian rat snakes clinging to cows' legs to drink milk directly from their udders. While this tale evokes mystery and caution, scientists have debunked it.

The legend predominantly features the Indian rat snake (Ptyas mucosa), a common sight across the Indian subcontinent. Known for their agility and climbing prowess, these snakes are said to latch onto cows, driven by thirst or hunger, to drink their milk. This alleged behavior is believed to occur in the early mornings or late evenings when cows are calm and grazing.

But is this tale a myth or a fact?

Herpetologists and wildlife experts have largely debunked this myth. Physiologically, snakes, including the Indian rat snake, lack the capability to suckle milk. Their diet mainly comprises rodents, birds, and small animals. The myth likely stems from the occasional sightings of snakes near cattle, likely due to snakes hunting rodents often found in barns and stables.

Despite scientific explanations, this story endures in many rural communities. Often used as a cautionary tale, it serves to keep children away from snakes and encourage farmers to remain vigilant. The image of a snake clinging to a cow’s leg evokes a sense of mystery and the unknown, cementing its place in local lore.

In some regions, this tale has adopted a supernatural dimension. Stories of snakes with magical properties—capable of bestowing good fortune or disaster based on their treatment—add another layer of intrigue. These narratives intertwine with local beliefs and customs, deepening the legend's complexity.

The enduring nature of this myth underscores the rich tradition of storytelling in rural India. It reflects the close relationship between humans and animals in these communities, where livestock plays a crucial role in daily life. The snake and the cow, two seemingly disparate creatures, are united in a tale that continues to captivate and intrigue. While modern science offers clear explanations, the allure of the story remains—a testament to the power of folklore in shaping our understanding of the natural world.