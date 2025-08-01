Twitter
VIRAL

'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video sparks fear

The viral video features a character in The Simpsons who looks similar to the US President Donald Trump, with golden hair.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video sparks fear

TRENDING NOW

The Simpsons is widely known for its wild predictions, and it is again in the headlines for making a shocking claim. Recently, a video on Instagram has grabbed everyone's attention for predicting the death of a US president in August 2025.

What is the prediction?

The viral video features a character in The Simpsons who looks similar to US President Donald Trump, with golden hair. The voiceover of the show that predicted the death of the president due to a serious chest disease starts with - ''The President is expected to die in August 2025 after a severe chest illness.”

According to the narrator, the clip is from the Simpsons episode that aired almost 15 years ago, but was later pulled from all platforms. The voice in the video calls it one of the “most disturbing predictions” in the history of the show.

In the video, the president was shown walking alone in the White House before he experienced sudden pain in his chest and collapsed during a live telecast. A voice in the background of a medical staff member yells, “This wasn’t just stress, this was a sign.”

Have a look here:

 

 

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''Now this is how you make America great again.''

Another user said, ''I would never wish anyone dead. But I won’t cry if this came true.''

A third user commented, ''And the people will dance in the streets!''

Another user wrote, ''Let’s all hope and pray that this episode comes true.''

Also read: 'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

