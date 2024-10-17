Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambanis, celebrated her first birthday after marriage on October 16.

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambanis, celebrated her first birthday after marriage on October 16. Meanwhile, a beautiful pre wedding video of hers is doing rounds on the internet.

Orry, an influencer and Merchant's close friend, dropped a heartfelt video of her visit to Seva Sadan in Mumbai, shortly before the wedding. Dressed in a simple green Anarkali kurta, Merchant spent cherishable moments with the kids at the non-profit organisation.

The kids organised a lovely party for the bride-to-be and adorned her with a pink sash.

The video begins with the kids welcoming Radhika Merchant by applying 'teeka' on her forehead, and presenting her a giant greeting card. What followed was a heartwarming cake cutting celebration.

As the clip proceeds, Anant Ambani was seen joining the celebrations before embarking on a wonderful journey with the love of his life.

Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "The pre wedding you dint see".

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the heartfelt video of the Ambani Bahu.

"You know this is so wholesome. I’m glad you shared this, so thank you", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Blessings only".

A third joined, "So wholesome".

Radhika Merchant and Anand Ambani got married on July 12, 2024. The mega wedding celebrations saw the presence of celebrities from across the globe.