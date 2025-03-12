China labels the Dalai Lama a “separatist” and asserts that it will select his successor. However, the 89-year-old has stated that any successor chosen by China would not be honoured.

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, emphasised that his successor would be born in the "free world", referring to areas outside of China, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA). In contrast, Beijing maintained that the process of selecting his successor must adhere to Chinese law, asserting its control over Tibetan Buddhism and rejecting any succession beyond its authority, RFA reported.

Tibetan tradition believes that when a senior Buddhist monk passes away, his soul is reincarnated in the body of a child. The current Dalai Lama, who was recognized as the reincarnation of his predecessor at the age of two, had previously mentioned that the lineage of spiritual leaders could end with him.

China gained control of Tibet in 1950, resulting in tensions and resistance. In 1959, at 23 years old, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, fled to India with thousands of Tibetans following a failed uprising against Mao Zedong’s Communist rule.

China labels the Dalai Lama a “separatist” and asserts that it will select his successor. However, the 89-year-old has stated that any successor chosen by China would not be honoured.

RFA reported that Dalai Lama said in his new book Voice for the Voiceless, “Since the purpose of a reincarnation is to carry on the work of the predecessor, the new Dalai Lama will be born in the free world so that the traditional mission of the Dalai Lama – that is, to be the voice for universal compassion, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and the symbol of Tibet embodying the aspirations of the Tibetan people – will continue.”

He mentioned that for over a decade, he had received numerous petitions from a broad range of Tibetan people, urging him to ensure the continuation of the Dalai Lama lineage.

According to RFA, he also stated that his homeland was still under the “repressive Communist Chinese rule” and emphasised that the fight for Tibetan freedom would persist “no matter what,” even after his passing.

Human rights groups and media sources report that China suppresses Tibetan culture, religion, and freedoms through intense surveillance, forced assimilation, and crackdowns on opposition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)