'The Last Ride', '295': Here's how netizens react to Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Sidhu Moose Wala's last songs, 'The Last Ride' and '295'

The shocking news of the sudden demise of the 28-year-old famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala left netizens devastated. With the news of his murder hitting the headlines, 'The Last Ride', the latest track unveiled by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, began to trend on social media.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The track released on May 15, which has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube, fans are now noticing uncanny similarities between the song and the circumstances of Sidhu Moose Wala's death.

Read | CCTV captures footage minutes before Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle attacked, 2 cars seen trailing

The song was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996. Strangely, on Sunday evening, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village.

The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was named "THE LAST RIDE" and "295" which is today's date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr pic.twitter.com/trEcTdSy4q — yumna(@mujjycryarahahy) May 29, 2022

A social media user wrote, "Sometimes God shows us what is going to happen, lyrics of this song proved this. Rip legend..Waheguru charna ch niwas bakshe." Another user wrote, "Sidhu Moose Wala's ominously last track, 'The Last Ride' proved true in him."

While another user wrote, "Sidhu Moose Wala using Tupac's car photo, in which he was shot dead, for the cover of his song 'The Last Ride' which was actually his last ride in life also and died literally the same way as predicted in his song cover. RIP. Mother of coincidences."

Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this



RIP LEGEND #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/eTWZvdAja1 — Anas Abbasi(@AnasAbbasioffi1) May 29, 2022

However, fans find another uncanny coincidence between Moosewala's death and another of his song '295'. One user wrote, "What a Coincidence! Track 295 - aaj ki date n month 29-5." Another user commented, "Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this. RIP LEGEND."

#SidhuMoosewala

his song : 295

He died on 29/5

RIP legend pic.twitter.com/POxLdZ2xmv May 29, 2022

One user went on to comment, "The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was named 'THE LAST RIDE' and '295', which is today's date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr." Another user wrote, "His song : 295, he died on 29/5. RIP legend."

Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has sent shockwaves across the nation with politicians, Bollywood actors, Cricketing world, sportsmen and people from across all walks of life mourning his death.