'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma flawlessly recites Shiv Tandav Strotam, viral video impresses desi internet

In the midst of all of this, Adah was recently seen ringing her 31st birthday at the temple of Shiva. The actress was spotted magnificently singing the Shiv Tandav Strotam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, has already surpassed the Rs 80-crore milestone at the box office in just seven days. It will shortly reach Rs 100 crore as well. This comes at a time when many films are underperforming at the box office. The Kerala Story has been on the radar due to its sensitive subject and is facing several restrictions and threats. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was premiered in theatres on May 5 amid a slew of controversy.

In the midst of all of this, Adah was recently seen ringing her 31st birthday at the temple of Shiva. The actress was spotted magnificently singing the Shiv Tandav Strotam.  

Watch the clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Adah Sharma, the actress from The Kerala Story, celebrated her birthday by posting a video of herself praying to Lord Shiva in a temple. She was also seen mastering the powerful Shiv Tandav Strotam. "The secret of my energy. The energy that allows me to accept bouquets and face bans. Thank you all of you for making me yours (sic)." Adah captioned the clip on Instagram. 

The video needless to mention went insanely viral on social media. Till now it has amassed a whopping 3.3 million views and 700k likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for the actress. 

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "esh ko Aap jese Actress ki jarurat hai ." A second said, "Best reel, made my day, thanks." A third shared, "You won the internet." A fourth expressed, "Goosebumps, you are my favorite actress."

Adah Sharma workfront
Adah Sharma appeared in Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story lately. She will next be seen in Shreyas Talpade's Game of Girgit. The actress will play a cop in the film and will wear a uniform.

 

 

