‘The Kerala Story’ actress Adah Sharma dances to Tamilian song Tum Tum, old viral video wins internet

New Delhi: Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story has been creating ripples among viewers due to its sensitive subject. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was premiered in theatres on May 5 amid a slew of controversy. Despite the challenges, the film continues to expand in the box office. The Kerala Story's backlash is escalating, as the Bengal government recently banned the film. Even yet, the film earned in the double digits on Tuesday, Day 5 as well.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma is back in the news with her film The Kerala Story, and an old video of her dancing to the Tamil song Tum Tum is again going viral on social media. Tum Tum, a viral Tamil song by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, S. Thaman, and Roshini, has taken over social media. Many people are dancing to this song and performing choreography to it. Adah also shared a video where she was seen dancing to this popular song.

In the clip, Adah, clad in a beautiful saree can be seen dancing to Tum Tum song with so much grace and enthusiasm that it might inspire you to get up and groove with her as well. Her killer steps completely set fire to the internet. The video garnered over 932k likes after being shared online. Netizens were in awe of Adah's mesmerizing dance and shared their praises in the comments section.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "It is so so good" A second person added, "Bawaal chij ha be, Pura system hil jata hai ." "That was flawless," said a third. A fourth added, "Awesome dance." Many others have reacted using heart emoticons.

ABOUT THE KERALA STORY

The Kerala Story centres around an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala who is brainwashed and converted by Islamic friends. Sudipto Sen directed the film, which was produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.