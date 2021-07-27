The Great Wall of Sand: Sandstorm engulfs ancient city of Dunhuang in China, WATCH viral video here

A 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on the Chinese city of Dunhuang reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city, the NBC News reported.

The giant sandstorm, struck at about 3pm on July 25, and created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads and order drivers to get their vehicle off expressways amid reduced visibility.

The sandstorm from the nearby Gobi Desert created dangerous driving conditions and forced police to shut down major roads.

Dunhuang is home to the Mogao Grottoes, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and is located in the Gobi Desert and known for its harsh climate and living conditions.

