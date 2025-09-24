The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million views

In one clip, as they shake hands inside the ring, Khali looks up with a mix of surprise and joy, joking, "For the first time in my life, I had to look up to talk to someone."

WWE legend The Great Khali recently met Karan Singh, an 8-foot-2-inch-tall 17-year-old from Meerut, who is captivating wrestling fans worldwide. Known by fans as "Greatest Khali" or "Greater Khali," Singh's meeting with the legendary Dalip Singh Rana has sent shockwaves across the internet, sparking excitement. The two met at a wrestling training center, captured in a heartwarming video Khali shared on Instagram on September 16th. WWE Hall of Famer Khali expressed his desire to train Singh for WWE stardom at his CWE Wrestling Academy.

In one clip, as they shake hands inside the ring, Khali looks up with a mix of surprise and joy, joking, "For the first time in my life, I had to look up to talk to someone." He further praised Singh's potential, saying, "He's a very tall boy. I want him to be a WWE superstar. I really want to help him."

Watch the video here:

The teenager, known as @tallestkaran and with over 66,000 followers on Instagram, made headlines in 2017 as the world's tallest eight-year-old and is reportedly still growing. His extraordinary height of 8 feet 2 inches has attracted worldwide attention, and many are amazed by his massive physique. His social media posts showcase his unique stature, and fans are captivated by his unusual height.

The post received numerous comments, with fans expressing surprise, admiration, and amusement. Some notable responses included: "Great Khali meets Greater Khali," "I'll tell my kids it was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal," and "When the hacker meets the developer."

A fourth user jokingly asked, "How's the weather there?" while a fifth said, "Brother, you made the Great Khali look small."

WWE legend The Great Khali, who put India on the global wrestling map, remains a fan favourite for his achievements and extraordinary personality. His entertaining presence on social media often makes his videos go viral. Besides wrestling, Khali has appeared in Hollywood films like "The Longest Yard" (2005), "Get Smart" (2008), and "MacGruber" (2010), and Bollywood films like "Kushti" (2010) and "Rama: The Saviour" (2010)

