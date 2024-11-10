The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, featuring on Netflix, was graced by two iconic couples in the business world - Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy and Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, featuring on Netflix, was graced by two iconic couples in the business world - Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy and Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal.

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, introduced his esteemed guests by highlight their accomplishments and achievements. "Narayana Sir and Sudha Ma’am have studied so much, and both are successful entrepreneurs. Most of the time, I can’t even pronounce the word 'entrepreneur' correctly, I learnt it in the morning on how to pronounce it", he joked.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy responded politely, acknowledging Sharma's talents, "Kapilji, you are an extraordinary entrepreneur. Because entrepreneurship is all about coming up with an innovative idea—an idea that has a differentiated value compared to all other ideas, and then getting spectators for you. So, therefore you are as much of an entrepreneur as any of us. And perhaps, you are a very successful one."

Sudha reveals how opposites attract in a relationship

The adorable elderly couple, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, shared insights on their journey together. The episode also witnesses Sudha's incredible sense of humour, which made the audience burst into laughters.

She shared how she finds a "compromise zone" with her husband, "He does shopping. What do we need in life? Good food—not chana bhatura, but good, healthy food. We don’t need many clothes. He’ll tell me to buy business class tickets, but I say, ‘Why? I will reach the same destination at the same time in economy.’"

"This is where we have a difference of opinion. We are opposites, but opposites attract, so we find a compromise zone", she continued.