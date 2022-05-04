The 'Graduate Chaiwali' from Patna is closing her tea stall, know what will she do now

Pic: ANI

Recently, a 24-year-old girl, who is an economics graduate, went viral on social media as ‘graduate chaiwali’ after she set up a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's capital Patna.

She could not get a job for two years and decided to set up a tea stall outside the college.

Now according to reports, the girl, Priyanka Gupta, has decided to close his tea stall even when she is earning a good profit.

One must think then why she is closing her shop? Actually, after Priyanka came into the headlines, someone promised to help her. And now, she has got the offer of a mini food truck.

Now, Priyanka will close her tea stall from the college and run her tea shop on a food truck. She will also sell some snacks along with tea.

According to media reports, someone offered her help, but Priyanka had refused to take the food truck. Then later she agreed on the condition that she would gradually pay the price of that truck.

According to Priyanka, now she will keep a professional tea maker in the mini food truck. So that their customers can sip their favourite tea. Earlier Priyanka used to look after all the work alone, but now she will hire more people.

Priyanka says that her mini food truck will arrive in 3-4 days. After which she will start selling some different snacks on it along with tea.

