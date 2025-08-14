Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

Engineering Real-Time Intelligence: Bhaskar Yakkanti’s Contributions to Scalable Data Systems

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

What is cloudburst? India's five most devastating cloudbursts, Kishtwar...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomeViral

VIRAL

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

Recently, a Toronto-based performer recreated the song 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om' beautifully.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

TRENDING NOW

    Who doesn't remember the iconic Bollywood movie 'Om Shanti Om'? Years passed, yet the 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om', the song which sums up the storyline into one dramatic sequence, still echoes in the hearts of millions of fans. 

    Toronto-based performer recreated 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om'

    Recently, a Toronto-based performer recreated the song 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om' beautifully. The video of the group performer has gone viral on the internet, earning praise and appreciation from users. 

    “Watching this iconic comeback scene from Om Shanti Om recreated live by the insanely talented @mumbai\_troupers was nothing short of magical. The dialogues, the expressions, the energy — everything was so powerful, it felt like reliving that unforgettable cinematic moment all over again,” the caption read.

    ''Huge respect to the performers for capturing the essence of such a legendary moment with so much intensity and grace,'' they added.

    Watch the video here

     

     

    Ever since the clip was posted on Instagram, it has garnered lakhs of views and thousands of comments. 

    Social media reaction

    One user wrote, ''Dude, I do want to be a part of this ( my childhood dream)''

    Another user said, ''What a cinematic performance love it.''

    A third user commented, ''Still under the spell of this amazing performance, very mesmerising.''

    Another user wrote, ''This is literally mind-blowing.''

    A fifth user said, ''The ending is so so so soo wellll Beautifully ...I got tears .'' 

    About the film

    Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om is a 2007 romantic fantasy film. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist. Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Javed Sheikh also feature in prominent supporting roles. Additionally, the film includes a large number of celebrity cameos. 

    Also read: 'Bad Roads + Overloaded E-rickshaws = a Deadly Combo...': Viral accident video shows electric tuk-tuk carrying passengers overturning on busy street—WATCH

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling to serve summons to Indian billionaire?
    Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling t
    Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
    Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
    Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
    Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles
    IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 days - Leave your home with proper protection
    IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 day
    Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road 
    Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children,
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
    Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
    Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
    7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
    From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
    From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE