'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

Who doesn't remember the iconic Bollywood movie 'Om Shanti Om'? Years passed, yet the 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om', the song which sums up the storyline into one dramatic sequence, still echoes in the hearts of millions of fans.
Recently, a Toronto-based performer recreated the song 'Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om' beautifully. The video of the group performer has gone viral on the internet, earning praise and appreciation from users.
“Watching this iconic comeback scene from Om Shanti Om recreated live by the insanely talented @mumbai\_troupers was nothing short of magical. The dialogues, the expressions, the energy — everything was so powerful, it felt like reliving that unforgettable cinematic moment all over again,” the caption read.
''Huge respect to the performers for capturing the essence of such a legendary moment with so much intensity and grace,'' they added.
Ever since the clip was posted on Instagram, it has garnered lakhs of views and thousands of comments.
One user wrote, ''Dude, I do want to be a part of this ( my childhood dream)''
Another user said, ''What a cinematic performance love it.''
A third user commented, ''Still under the spell of this amazing performance, very mesmerising.''
Another user wrote, ''This is literally mind-blowing.''
A fifth user said, ''The ending is so so so soo wellll Beautifully ...I got tears .''
Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om is a 2007 romantic fantasy film. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist. Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Javed Sheikh also feature in prominent supporting roles. Additionally, the film includes a large number of celebrity cameos.
