'The Elephant Whisperers' stars Bomman and Bellie get a round of applause onboard flight to Ooty, viral video

New Delhi: It would not be overstatement to state that after Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar, Bomman, Bellie, and elephant baby Raghu have become household names. People are raving about this documentary, which won the coveted honour. Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for the documentary's creators as well as the pair featured in it. Recently, the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary, Bomman and Bellie, were greeted as heroes when they boarded an IndiGo aircraft recently. The pilot makes an in-flight announcement to welcome the pair, according to a video shared on Twitter. The film, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, has impressed netizens.

The pilot can be seen in the video delivering an in-flight announcement in honour of Bomman and Bellie. "The Elephant Whisperers team is on board with us." So, a standing ovation for them. "How fortunate we are to have them aboard," the captain said.

As the passengers clapped and cheered for them, the pair stood up and joined their hands in gratitude. Some users also pulled out their phones and recorded videos.

They appeared in the film that received the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short. Kartiki Gonsalves directed it, and Guneet Monga produced it.

Reactions from netizens:

"I am overjoyed for these two simple wildlife friends.I hope more elephants can receive care and love from them," said one Twitter user. "Nice," said another. "What a lovely gesture. Well deserved," a third said."I'm overjoyed to see Bomman and Bellie receiving recognition. They truly deserve all of the praise," wrote a fourth.