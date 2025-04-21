Deepinder Goyal with his wife Grecia Munoz, also known as Gia Goyal, appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show'. Not only did the Zomato CEO flex his funny side before the audiences, he also spilled beans on his beautiful love story with Mrs. Goyal!

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is often in the limelight - be it for his intimate wedding with Mexican model-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz or recently his unusual job listing for the position of Head of Staff in his office. What was unusual about that? Well, instead of offering the Head of Staff a handsome package, the Zomato CEO announced that those interested in the position will have to pay Rs 20 lakhs!

"I was single for a long time"

Revealing their love story, Deepinder Goyal shared that he had been single for a long time post his divorce from first wife Kanchan Joshi. “I was single for the longest time. My friends would set me up on dates and always advised me not to settle down," he said. However, Deepinder met Grecia through a common friend and the duo connected instantly.

Providing further details, the Zomato CEO continued, "When Grecia first came to Delhi, a friend called me and said, ‘There’s a girl here you should meet.’ I agreed, and he said, ‘Make sure to meet her; you’ll end up marrying her.’"

What was surprising was that it was this friend of Deepinder who would always caution him against marriage. But, in Grecia's case, Goyal said, it was his foresight. "It was his foresight. He had always told me not to get serious, but this time he said, ‘You have to marry if you find a girl like her'," said the Zomato CEO.

In the very first meeting, as Deepinder says, he was fascinated by Grecia and rest is history! The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2024 and later, they celebrated their dreamy honeymoon in France.