Gautam Adani, one of the leading businessmen and the chairperson of Adani Group, revealed why he didn't complete his education and chose the path of business.

In an old video of Adani, he recounted that he had applied to join a Mumbai-based college in the 1970s. However, the college had rejected his application. Gautam Adani decided to give it another shot and applied for admission to the city's Jai Hind College.

Again, he faced rejection and returned to Gujarat to work at a packaging unit run by his mother, Shantaben Adani. "It had to do with giving up my education and choosing to move to an unknown future in Mumbai. People still ask me, 'Why did you move to Mumbai? Why did you not complete your education?' The answer lies in the heart of every young dreamer who sees boundaries not as barriers but as challenges that test his courage", Adani recalled.

I was driven by a need to see if I had the courage to make a life for myself in the most happening city of our country," he further said.

Gautam Adani further revealed that it is "Mumbai that taught me 'To think big, you must first dare to dream beyond your boundaries'."

According to Forbes, Adani is one of India's richest businessmen with a massive net worth of Rs 6,75,374 crore. The 62-year-old has been expanding his business by acquiring various companies. The Adani group is a multinational conglomerate indulged in port development and operations in India.