A singer from Thailand has shared that he was he was occupying the same seat number as the Air India tragedy's only survivor during a plane crash in 1998: Seat 11A. Ramesh Viswashkumar is the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash which killed 241 people on board and many others on the ground. The sole survivor's story and the Thai singer's revelation has sparked curiosity among people and raised the question whether it is the safest seat on an aircraft. Read on to find out.

Thailand crash killed 101

In an interaction with the UK's Daily Mail, Ruangsak Loychusak said, "The lone survivor of the plane crash in India was sitting in the same seat number as me, 11A." Loychusak, 47, was aboard a domestic Thai Airways flight from capital Bangkok to Surat Thani city when the plane stalled and crashed into a swamp during its landing attempt. The incident claimed the lives of 101 people, while 45 others on board sustained injuries.

"I want to offer my condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the tragedy," the singer told the British tabloid.

Yearslong trauma

Loychusak also recalled the trauma he had to tackle after having the near-death experience. "I had difficulty flying for 10 years after the crash. I would struggled breathing, even though the air circulation was normal. I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety. If I saw dark clouds or a rainstorm outside, I would feel terrible, like I was in hell," he shared.

Air India lone survivor

Viswashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the Air India crash that occurred moments after the plane took off from the Ahmedabad international airport. The aircraft, which was loaded with fuel, crashed in a residential area close to the airport, killing dozens on the ground besides those on board.

Is 11A safest seat?

Aviation experts around the world say there is no seat that can be universally called the safest on planes. Mitchell Fox of the Flight Safety Foundation stresses that each crash has its unique circumstances, making it impossible to predict chances of survival based on just the seat location. And while Viswashkumar's proximity to the emergency exit helped his survival, the seat 11A cannot be deemed the safest as its location depends on the configuration of each aircraft. Experts suggest paying attention to safety briefings, following instructions, and being aware of evacuation routes to increase survival odds.